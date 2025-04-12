Things are heating up in the World Wrestling Entertainment ahead of WrestleMania 41, and will make a pit stop at Washington for WWE SmackDown, which will see the return of Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, who will address his opponent John Cena. The Friday Night SmackDown will air from Climate Pledge Arena, and will start at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 12. Unfortunately, in India, WWE programming will not be available for viewing options on live TV due to a lack of a broadcast partner. However, fans in India will find WWE SmackDown online viewing options on Netflix, on their app, and website, which is WWE's new digital platform. John Cena Shares Virat Kohli’s ‘You Can’t See Me’ Photo With Diamond-Studded T20 World Cup Ring After Ace RCB Batter Stars In MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

WWE SmackDown 2025 Live

The Champ is BACK! 🏆 Kya hoga jab @CodyRhodes honge LIVE kal #SmackDown par, airing at 5:30 AM (IST) on @NetflixIndia! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MqUYVECcK5 — WWE India (@WWEIndia) April 11, 2025

