Azerbaijan's Hamed Heidari won a gold medal in the Javelin Throw final in the F57 category at the Paralympics Games with a throw of 51.42, beating Amanolah's record of 49.56, which was set in the same session.

Huge drama as Hamed Heidari beats Amanolah Papi's world record, set in the same session, by TWO metres in the Men's Javelin Throw F57 Final#Gold - Hamed Heidari #AZE#Silver - Amanolah Papi #IRI#Bronze - Cicero Valdiran Lins Nobre #BRA#ParaAthletics #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 28, 2021

