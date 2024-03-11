India's 71kg weight category boxer Nishant Dev beat Greece's Christos Karaitis by a 5-0 unanimous decision in the pre-quarterfinals. After his win in the post-match interview, he requested all fans and said, "Hello, I'm Nishant Dev a 71kg boxer from India. Tomorrow, I'll be fighting against the USA and I hope you all will watch my fight and enjoy it. Thanks!" Nishant will be facing Omari Jones of the USA, a world championships silver medallist, in the quarterfinals next. A win for Nishant can book his place in the Paris Olympics 2024 men's 71kg event. WWE Superstar John Cena Turns Up 'Naked' To Announce ‘Best Costume Design’ Award at Oscars 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here

Ahead of his #Paris2024 quota fight tomorrow, Boxer Nishant Dev from India has a request for you!#RoadToParis2024 | #OlympicQualifiers | #Boxing pic.twitter.com/7BY4aWeuZI— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) March 11, 2024

