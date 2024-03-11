In a hilarious moment, WWE superstar John Cena was seen naked on the stage of Oscar 2024 stage as he came up to announce the award for best costume design. The stars who were present there watching burst into laughter after John Cena came on stage. Cena when approached the mic said, "Costumes, they are so important maybe the most important thing there is and I can't open the envelope," the host Jimmy Kimmel came in and took control of the situation. Former WWE Star Virgil Died at Age of 61 Following Battle With Illness.

Watch Video Here

john cena introducing 'best costume design' NAKED at the oscars 😭 pic.twitter.com/DVCSFDlnto — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)