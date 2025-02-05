Kobe Bryant’s name in the Los Angeles Lakers’ history will never vanish as the star player made massive impact on the franchise and players in the league. Despite his untimely demise, the star is often brought into conversations even with recent NBA players and other athletes. Luka Doncic, Laker’s new mega star joined the franchise on February 4 via massive trade. While he had great relationship with Kobe, when he was asked about his thoughts on joining Kobe Bryant and LeBron James’ franchise he said, “I wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this moment”. Watch the complete video below. Dallas Mavericks Lose Over 700K Followers After Luka Doncic’s Trade to Los Angeles Lakers.

Luka Doncic Reacts to Joining Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers

Luka shared a special moment in LA with Kobe and Gigi Bryant courtside in 2019. Now, he's a Laker 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/wapvIkvg1b — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2025

