India qualified for the finals of the 4x400m mixed relay event with the best time of 3:23.36 in heat 1 at the World Athletics U20 Championship 2021 in Nairobi. The team had registered a championship record time which was then shortly overtaken by Nigeria (3:21.66) in heat 2.

With official time now reading 3:23.36 it is a NEW U20 World Championships RECORD by #TeamIndia #Athletics Wooohooo!!! Well done team👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/p2RC3JDlj8 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)