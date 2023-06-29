After a dominant win over Japan, India would be full of confidence and momentum as they take on Iran in their next match at the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 in Busan, South Korea. The contest is set to begin at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match would not be available for live telecast in India in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch the live streaming of this match for free on the tournament's official YouTube channel. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: India Beat Japan 62–17, Register Third Straight Win.

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)