India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first in the second ODI 2023 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Meanwhile, India are fielding an unchanged side and New Zealand have decided to field the same playing XI as well. India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

India Opt to Bowl

India will bowl first in the second ODI #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/samJaq1bxh — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)