As Monday saw a delightful addition to India's Paralympic 2020 medal tally, a total of six medals have been named in the country's account in last 24 hours which is indeed, a very memorable moment for India and its Para-athletes. While Avani Lekhara clinched the first gold for India, Bhavina Patel, Nishad Kumar, Yogesh Kathuniya and Devendra Jhajharia bagged silver medals in their respective fields. Sundar Singh Gurjar also registered a bronze for India while Vinod Kumar lost his bronze in Men's Discus Throw F52 after being found ineligible in the disability classification assessment at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. So, India's tally went down from seven to six.

India's Medal Winners at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Monday

One for the history books 😍👏📚 24 hours - 7️⃣ medals for #IND 👇#Gold for Avani Lekhara#Silver for Bhavina Patel, Nishad Kumar, Yogesh Kathuniya & Devendra Jhajharia#Bronze for Vinod Kumar & Sundar Singh Gurjar#Paralympics #Tokyo2020 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 30, 2021

