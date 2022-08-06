The Indian Women's Hockey lost to Australia in a shootout at the Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinals. However, the team still has an opportunity to win a medal at CWG 2022. They will face New Zealand in the bronze medal match on August 07, 2022.

