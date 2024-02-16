After winning two out of three games in the FIH Pro League 2024, Team India was aiming for a full three points against Ireland, who failed to register wins in their last three games in the tournament. Indian Men’s Hockey team defeated Netherlands and Spain in the FIH Pro League 2024 but failed to unlock Ireland’s tough defence. Ireland keeper Jamie Karr stood strong against the Indian offence, saving five penalties. Manpreet Singh and Harman Preet Singh combined well on multiple occasions but failed to find the back of the net. In the final four minutes of the regulation time Gurjant Singh scored winner for India, registering their second win in Bhuwneshwar. India now has eight points in the competition stand fourth, while Ireland is still without point in FIH Pro League 2024. Indian Women’s Hockey Team Prepped To Take On Australia, USA in FIH Pro League 2023–24.

India Beat Ireland 1-0 in FIH Pro League 2024

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝟏-𝟎 𝐈𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 Gurjant Singh scores in the final minute of the game to get India their second outright win in season 5 of the #FIHProLeague. Ireland showed incredible defensive resilience, but the wait for their first ever points in the Pro… pic.twitter.com/XmpNyNKXu1 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) February 16, 2024

