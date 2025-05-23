Game 2 emanated from Paycom Center, where the home side Oklahoma City Thunder, managed to overcome the Minnesota Timberwolves' challenge and take a 2-0 lead in the NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Western Conference Finals. NBA 2024-25 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rose to the occasion for OKC, scoring 36 points, which witnessed the Thunder clinch Game 2 118-103 against the Timberwolves, who had their star player, Julius Randle, suffer a rather disappointing time on the court, failing to struggle with an injury, allegedly. . Indiana Pacers Defeat New York Knicks 138–135 in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs 2024–25 Eastern Conference Finals, Aaron Nesmith and Tyrese Haliburton Lead Comeback For Pacers.

Defended home court ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/94fcDOrKeH — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) May 23, 2025

