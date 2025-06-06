In game 1 of the NBA 2024-25 finals, the Indiana Pacers edged past the Oklahoma City Thunder, winning an absolute thriller 110-111. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was brilliant for the Oklahoma City Thunder side, bagging 38 points, but in vain. Indian Pacers made a team effort to clinch the victory, with Pascal Siakam bagging the maximum for the side, 19 points. The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Finals 2024-25 game 1 was played at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Game 2 will also be played at the same venue. Indiana Pacers now have a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Indiana Pacers Advances To NBA 2024-25 Finals, Emerges Eastern Conference Champions After 4-2 Win Over New York Knicks.

