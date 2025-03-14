An Indian athlete created history in Surat as he broke the Guiness Book of World Record of holding Hercules pillars (male). The athlete, named Vispy Kharadi, pushed the limits of human capability by holding the Hercules pillars for 2 minutes and 10.75 seconds. The pillars, measuring 123 inches in height with 20.5-inch diameter, weighed 166.7 kg and 168.9 kg. Even Senior Advisor to the President of the United States and owner of 'X', Elon Musk was impressed by his strength and share the clip of performance on social media. Max Verstappen Wary, Lando Norris Cautious As F1 2025 Season Set To Kick Off at Australian Grand Prix.

India's Vispy Kharadi Breaks Guiness Book of World Record For Holding Hercules Pillers

Longest duration holding Hercules pillars (male) 💪⏱️ 2 mins 10.75 seconds by @VispyKharadi 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JxFFSU4xGv — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)