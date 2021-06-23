Indian PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former Olympians and sends his best regards to the Indian contingent for Tokyo 2020

Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

Best Wishes For Tokyo 2020

In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part. https://t.co/De25nciIUZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

