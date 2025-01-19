The UFC 311 (Ultimate Fighting Championship) event had many exciting matches but two of the most important bouts were Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano and Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov for titles in the respective weight categories. But holders Islam Makhachev delivered a great fight to defeat the last-minute entrant Renato Moicano via submission while Merab Dvalishvili defended the Bantamweight Title with a win over Umar Nurmagomedov. Interestingly it was Umar’s first loss in the Bantamweight category. UFC Hall of Fame 2024: Wanderlei Silva, Marucia Rua, Frankie Edgar and Joanna Jedrzejczyk Among the Seven Greats Inducted in UFCHOF Class of 2024.

Islam Makhachev Defeats Renato Moicano

Merab Dvalishvili Defends Bantamweight Title Handing Umar Nurmagomedov His First Defeat

NEVER COUNT HIM OUT 🇬🇪🏆@MerabDvalishvil defeats Umar Nurmagomedov by UNANIMOUS DECISION to remain the bantamweight champion of the world! [ B2YB : @SlateMilk ] pic.twitter.com/rxHktrrDcM — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2025

