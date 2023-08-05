CITIUS Meeting Athletics 2023 took place on Friday, August 4 in Bern, Switzerland. Jeswin Aldrin wrote his name in history books by winning the Gold Medal in the Men's Long Jump event at the athletics meet with a best attempt of 8.22m. The entire Indian sports fraternity is applauding the athlete for achieving the feat. World Championships 2023: Four Indian Javelin Throwers Qualify, One Set to Miss Out Due to Injury

Jeswin Aldrin Wins Gold in Men’s Long Jump Event at CITIUS Meeting Athletics 2023

Jeswin Aldrin strikes GOLD at the Citius Meeting in Switzerland 🇨🇭 with a best jump of 8.22m. 🤩 🎥: European Athletics/FB#LongJump #CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BCyYrFoRcv — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) August 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)