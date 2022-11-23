Bengal Warriors will be facing Bengaluru Bulls on November 23, Wednesday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Bengal Warriors have seven wins, six losses and two ties in the ongoing season. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have been one of the successful teams in this season, having 10 wins, five losses and a tie. The match will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

A Battle for Redemption 🔥 After a defeat the last time, will the Bulls emerge victorious this time against the Warriors?#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #BENvBLR pic.twitter.com/4LXUHN3vmK — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 23, 2022

