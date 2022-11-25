Gujarat Giants will take on Dabang Delhi on November 25, Friday in the 2022 Pro Kabaddi League match. Gujarat Giants have secured five wins, suffered nine losses and played out a tie this season. On the other hand, Dabang Delhi have eight wins and eight losses so far this season. The match will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

