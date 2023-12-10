A mixed start from Bengal Warriors but a positive one for the Tamil Thalaivas in their campaign in PKL Season 10. Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas will clash against each other on December 10. The match will be played at The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad and it will get underway at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 has Star Sports as its official broadcast partner and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023: UP Yoddhas Beat 48–33 Telugu Titans To Record Second Straight Win.

Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲 on the cards 😍 Brace yourselves as the Warriors take on the Thalaivas 💪 Watch the high-intensity battle in #PKLSeason10 LIVE only on the Star Sports Network and for free on the Disney+ hotstar mobile app 📲#BENvCHE #ProKabaddi #HarSaansMeinKabaddi pic.twitter.com/3Ou1bgVdIr — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)