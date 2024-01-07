Bengal Warriors lock horns with Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 on Sunday, January 7. Both teams would aim to make upward movements on the PKL 2023-24 points table after this match. Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors have played nine matches each and with five and three wins respectively. Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023-24: Deepak Singh Stars as Gujarat Giants Register 37-30 Comeback Win over Telugu Titans.

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers

