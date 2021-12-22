Bengaluru Bulls would be squaring off against U Mumba in the first match of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Wednesday. The match would be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is set to start at 7:30 pm. Star Sports would be providing live telecast of the match while fans can tune into Disney+Hotstar app for live streaming the game.

See Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)