The PKL Season 10 is up and running and Gujarat Giants will face-off against Bengaluru Bulls on December 3, Sunday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. The match will be played at the The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad and is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls will be available on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free. Sonu Scores Super 10 As Gujarat Giants Triumph Over Telugu Titans in PKL Season 10 Opener.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Giants 🆚 Bulls#GarjegaGujarat 🆚 #FullChargeMaadi 🧡 🆚 ❤️ Watch Fazel Atrachali's @GujaratGiants lock horns with @BengaluruBulls from 9 PM onwards, LIVE on the Star Sports Network and for free on the Disney+Hotstar mobile app 💪 pic.twitter.com/1sTRCqGYlY — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 3, 2023

