Gujarat Giants take on Pink Panthers in the fourth match of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Thursday, December 23 at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru The match has a start time of 7:30 pm and will be telecast live on Star Sports while fans can tune into Disney+Hotstar app for live streaming online of PKL.

Wednesday was exciting, but #SuperhitPanga toh bas shuru hua hai 😉 Watch Thursday's triple headers 7:30 PM onwards LIVE on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar! 💪🏻#GGvJPP #DELvPUN #HSvPAT #vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/CiDfD05CbN — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 23, 2021

