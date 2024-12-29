Haryana Steelers dominated the league with a great performance throughout the PKL 2024 season. They will play against Patna Pirates who made it to the final after an impressive win over the second-seed Dabang Delhi. The Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates game will start at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 29. The match will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2024 matches. The Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 final match will be telecasted on Star Spots Channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 match live-streaming. PKL 2024: Patna Pirates Storm Into Pro Kabaddi League Final With Narrow Win Over Dabang Delhi KC.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 on Star Sports

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)