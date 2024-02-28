Defending champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers had a great season so far in the Pro Kabaddi League with 16 wins. Haryana Steelers qualified for the semifinal through eliminator as they defeated Gujarat Giants 42-25 in Eliminator 2 on February 26. In PKL history, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers have played each other 14 times. Jaipur Pink Panthers lead the head-to-head record with 9 wins. The exciting game will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2023-24 semifinal match will be telecasted on Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2023-24 semifinal match live-streaming. PKL 2023–24: ‘The 1000th Pro Kabaddi League Match Is a Matter of Great Pride for the Kabaddi World’ Says Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2023-24 Semifinal on Star Sports

