Jaipur Pink Panthers didn't have a great start to their season in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. Patna Pirates had a middling start, but both will like to change it when they clash on Sunday, December 17. The match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune and it will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match live telecast will be available on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and likely to be available on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. Fans who want to watch the Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match live streaming can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023: Puneri Paltan Decimate Table Toppers Bengal Warriors in Record-Breaking Pro Kabaddi League Clash.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

5️⃣ titles between these two 🫡 A blockbuster clash awaits us as the defending champions take on the most successful team in #ProKabaddi history 🔥🤩 For all the updates, follow https://t.co/cfORnVakqn or download the Pro Kabaddi Official App! pic.twitter.com/jNcz6ute4T — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 17, 2023

