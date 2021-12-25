Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha go head to head in the tenth match of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Saturday, December 25 at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru The match has a start time of 07:30 pm and will be telecast live on Star Sports while fans can tune into Disney+Hotstar app for live streaming online of PKL.

