Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 16. The Bengal Warriors vs Pune PKL match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune and it starts at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch the Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors PKL match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023: ‘Amirmohammad Zafardanesh Is a Future Pro Kabaddi League Star,’ Says U Mumba Head Coach Gholamreza Mazandarani.

