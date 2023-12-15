Puneri Paltan has the best start to the PKL 2023 season with two wins from as many games. Star raider Mohit Goyat has accumulated maximum points for his side. But Haryana Steelers are also on a two-game winning run after an opening loss against UP Yoddhas. Will the crowd play an important role in the clash between in-form teams? The high-flying game between Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2023 live-streaming. PKL 2023: Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Shrikanth Jadhav Massive Super 10 Helps Bengal Warriors To Inflict a First Loss for Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)