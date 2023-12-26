After facing a shocking defeat at home against Haryana Steelers, the Puneri Paltan side is on a game-winning streak, keeping hold of the top position in the PKL season 13 season points table. While one of the most successful franchises in the league, Patna Pirates is struggling to get longer winning stretches this term. The exciting game will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates PKL 2023 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates live-streaming. PKL 2023: Naveen Kumar Impresses As Dabang Delhi KC Secure Dominating Win Over Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League Encounter

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Live on Star Sports

Back in the winning groove after a few close encounters, @PatnaPirates brace themselves for a high-stakes showdown against the Points Table leader, @PuneriPaltan Tune-in to #PUNvPAT in #PKLOnStarSports TODAY, 7:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#HarSaansMeinKabaddi #ProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/jRwJzD3aSF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 26, 2023

