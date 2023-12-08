A good start for Puneri Paltan while a mixed start for U Mumba as they started their campaign in PKL Season 10. Puneri Paltan and U Mumba will clash against each other on December 8. The match will be played at The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad and it will get underway at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 has Star Sports as its official broadcast partner and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023: Patna Pirates Halt Gujarat Giants Run in Final Game of Opening Leg.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba PKL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

