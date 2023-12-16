Telugu Titans will be squaring off against Dabang Delhi KC in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Saturday, December 16. The match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune and it will begin at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi match live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. Fans who want to watch the Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC match live streaming can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023: ‘Amirmohammad Zafardanesh Is a Future Pro Kabaddi League Star,’ Says U Mumba Head Coach Gholamreza Mazandarani.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC

