U Mumba will be looking for a win in their last home game after managing just one win in the last three games. U Mumba stands at the fifth position in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10, just one point ahead of Haryana Steelers. They both have similar records after 10 games with six wins and four losses. The last game of the PKL 2023-24 season Mumbai leg will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 10, 2024. Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2023-24 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers live-streaming. PKL 2023–24: Bengal Warriors Beat Telugu Titans To End Four-Match Losing Streak.

