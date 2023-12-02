U Mumba will lock horns with UP Yoddhas in the second match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on December 2. The match will be played at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad and it starts at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports network is the official broadcast partner of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 and the live telecast of this game will be available on Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023: Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Begins in Style on River Cruise in Ahmedabad.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Live

A Zabar-dus-t Panga like no other ⚔🔥 Watch Mumboys 🆚 Yoddhas tonight, 7:30 PM onwards, LIVE on the Star Sports Network and for free on the Disney+Hotstar mobile app!#ProKabaddi #PKLSeason10 #HarSaansMeinKabaddi #MUMvUP pic.twitter.com/OBm4hLclpj — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)