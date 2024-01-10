After losing seven games in a row, Tamil Thalaivas will be desperate to get back to winning some games. They will face another struggling side of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 – UP Yoddhas, who has three wins from 11 games. The exciting game of the PKL 2023-24 season will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 10, 2024. Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2023-24 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas live-streaming. PKL 2023–24: Bengal Warriors Beat Telugu Titans To End Four-Match Losing Streak.

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas on Star Sports

