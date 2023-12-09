A mixed start from UP Yoddhas but not so for the Telegu Titans in their campaign in PKL Season 10. UP Yoddhas and Telegu Titans will clash against each other on December 9. The match will be played at The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad and it will get underway at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 has Star Sports as its official broadcast partner and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For UP Yoddhas vs Telegu Titans live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023: Naveen Kumar Records Super 10 As Dabang Delhi Beat Bengaluru Bulls 38–31.

𝐇𝐢-𝐅𝐥𝐲𝐞𝐫's Titan army takes on the Yoddhas of 𝐃𝐮𝐛𝐤𝐢 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 🤩 Watch the battle of superstars in #PKLSeason10 LIVE only on the Star Sports Network and for free on the Disney+ hotstar mobile app 📲#ProKabaddi #HarSaansMeinKabaddi #PKL #UPvTT pic.twitter.com/FYA5zX2QPR — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 9, 2023

