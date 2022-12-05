Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers will square off on December 5, Monday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are standing top of the points table have already entered the playoffs. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers have eight victories, nine defeats, and two ties so far this season. They want to win their remaining matches in order to boost their chances to enter the playoffs. The match will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Kiske pange mein hoga zyaada 🔥 Jaipur Pink Panthers or Haryana Steelers? Stay tuned for some dhamakedaar #FantasticPanga 💪#vivoProKabaddi #JPPvHS pic.twitter.com/nCOJJZ2Wal — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)