Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants will face off on December 02, Friday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. UP Yoddhas will be the favourites to win the match today. Both teams are struggling in the bottom of the points table with 48 and 41 points respectively. The match will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)