Patna Pirates takes on Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 on Saturday, October 08. The PKL match would be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming and Telecast

The stage is set 🤩, The spotlight is ready 🎬 Two rising stars in a battle for glory 🔥 Which team will reign supreme in tonight's #FantasticPanga 😏#vivoProKabaddi #SachinTanwar #AslamInamdar #PATvPUN pic.twitter.com/001MMI1ljS — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 8, 2022

