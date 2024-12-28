Taking the Pro Kabaddi League talent overseas, the PKL stars will take on the Australian star studded side. The Pro Melbourne Raid will start with PKL All Star Mavericks vs PKL All Star Masters featuring multiple star players from the PKL teams. The PKL All Star Mavericks vs PKL All Star Masters game will start at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 28. This landmark event will take place at the iconic John Cain Arena in Melbourne on Saturday. Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the Pro Melbourne Raid 2024 matches. The PKL All Star Mavericks vs PKL All Star Masters PKL 2024 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the PKL All Star Mavericks vs PKL All Star Masters PKL 2024 match live-streaming. PKL 2024: Patna Pirates Storm Into Pro Kabaddi League Final With Narrow Win Over Dabang Delhi KC.

PKL All Star Mavericks vs PKL All Star Masters on Star Sports

