Bengal Warriorz will go up against an in-form Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on December 1. The Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Kabaddi match will start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be held at Noida Indoor Stadium. Star Sports Network owns the TV telecast rights for PKL 2024-25 in India and will broadcast the Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates match on Star Sports channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can check Disney+Hotstar, which will provide the Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates PKL 11 match on their app and website for online live streaming. PKL 2024: Devank Dalal-Ayan Lohchab Duo, Along With Shubham Shinde’s Defensive Heroics, Help Patna Pirates To Win Over Bengaluru Bulls.

Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates PKL 11

While #TamilThalaivas are aiming for a turnaround, the #NaveenExpress is ready to keep #DabangDelhiKC's unbeaten streak alive and #BengalWarriors fight to recover as #PatnaPirates push for crucial Top 6 spot Stay tuned to #ProKabaddiOnStar 👉 LIVE Every day 7:30 PM onwards! 🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/36yXWRdgDj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 1, 2024

