Tenth-placed Bengal Warriorz will take on in-form Telugu Titans on November 21 in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25. The Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans kabaddi match will start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be held at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. The official broadcast rights for PKL 2024-25 are with Star Sports Network, who will live telecast the Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans match on Star Sports Channels. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans PKL 11 match on Disney+Hotstar app and website with a subscription. PKL 2024: Parteek Dahiya’s 20 Points in Vain As Gujarat Giants Split Points With Dabang Delhi KC.

Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)