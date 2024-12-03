Bottom-placed Bengaluru Bulls will go up against 11th-ranked Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on December 3. The Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants match will start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be held at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. Star Sports Network owns the TV telecast rights for PKL 2024-25 in India and will broadcast the Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants match on Star Sports channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can check Disney+Hotstar, which will provide the Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants PKL 11 match on their app and website for online live streaming. Blockbuster Maharashtra Derby Featuring Puneri Paltan, U Mumba To Set Tone for Final-Leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants PKL 11

While #BengaluruBulls are looking to avenge their previous loss to #GujaratGiants, we will be served with Maha Derby as #UMumba takes on #PuneriPaltan! 💪🏻 Stay tuned to #ProKabaddiOnStar 👉 LIVE Every day 7:30 PM onwards! 🤼‍♂️ #LetsKabaddi | #BattleOfBreath pic.twitter.com/Y9YW7KaDDp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 3, 2024

