Coming out of a narrow loss against U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Patna Pirates in their next Pro Kabaddi League 2024 encounter. The Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates match will be held at Noida Indoor Stadium and will begin at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 19. Star Sports Network has the PKL 11 broadcasting rights and the live telecast viewing option of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates match will be available on Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the V PKL 2024 match on the Disney+ Hotstar app in exchange of a subscription fee. PKL 2024: U Mumba’s Cohesive Effort Seals Dramatic 38–37 Win Over Bengaluru Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Live Streaming Free Online

Will the Pirates take home the loot or will the Bulls charge to glory? ⚔ Get all the LIVE updates from Match 6️⃣4️⃣ on ➡ https://t.co/cfORnVakqn or the Pro Kabaddi Official App 📱#ProKabaddi #PKL11 #LetsKabaddi #ProKabaddiOnStar #BengaluruBulls #PatnaPirates pic.twitter.com/Q4bHC758s0 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 19, 2024

