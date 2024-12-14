Hoping to keep their playoff chance alive, Dabang Delhi K.C. will take on Haryana Steelers, who have already qualified for the next stage of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024. The Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers kabaddi match will be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune and commence at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports are official broadcaster for PKL 2024-25 in India and will provide live telecast viewing option of Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers on Star Sports Network channels. Fans for live streaming viewing options for the Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers match can head over to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, where a subscription will be required. PKL 2024: Raiders Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab Star in Patna Pirates’s Win Over Tamil Thalaivas.

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Live

The #FightForPKLPlayoffs intensifies! 🔥 The road to the #PKLPlayoffs heats up! Both #TeluguTitans and #GujaratGiants must win to stay in the hunt. Who takes the win? Meanwhile The No.3 #DabangDelhi clash with No.1 #HaryanaSteelers! Will Delhi grab 5 crucial points, or will… pic.twitter.com/zriwD9Aexm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)