Table-toppers Haryana Steelers will look to stretch their lead, when they take on Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on December 4. The Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 11 match will start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be held at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. The official broadcaster partner for the PKL 2024-25 in India are Star Sports Network. The Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 11 match will have live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also switch over to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 2024 match live-streaming viewing option. PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls Fight Back To Secure Draw Against Gujarat Giants.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 11

