Table-toppers Haryana Steelers will meet Puneri Paltan in a bid to increase their points in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on November 28. The Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Kabaddi match will start at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 27 and will be played at Noida Indoor Stadium. Star Sports Network have broadcasting rights for the PKL 11 matches. The Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan PKL 2024-25 match will have live viewing options on Star Sports TV channels. Fans can also switch to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for live viewing streaming options of the Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan PKL 11 match. PKL 2024: Ashu Malik Shines As Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC Play Out Thrilling Tie.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan PKL 11

