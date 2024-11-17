Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 table-toppers Haryana Steelers will clash against Tamil Thalaivas on November 17, Sunday. The Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas kabaddi match will start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be held at Noida Indoor Stadium. Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of PKL 11 in India and will provide Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas on their Star Sports channels. For live viewing options of Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas in India, fans can switch to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming of PKL. PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal ‘Prepared’ for Tough Battle Against Puneri Paltan.

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024-25 Live

#SachinTanwar will bring his A-game against #Shadloui, who will aim to keep his team on 🔝 of the #PKL11 table. Meanwhile, #JaipurPinkPanthers aim for a hat-trick of wins to and #PuneriPaltan will eye a spot in the top 2! #ProKabaddiOnStar 👉 SUN 17 NOV, 7:30 PM! #LetsKabaddi pic.twitter.com/nyoDsT0yGC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 17, 2024

