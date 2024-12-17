Hoping to become the third side to qualify for playoffs, UP Yoddhas will clash against leaders Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 on December 17. The Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Kabaddi match will be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune and commence at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports are the official broadcaster for PKL 2024-25 in India and will provide live telecast viewing option on Star Sports Network channels. Fans for live streaming viewing options for the Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas match can switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, which will need a subscription. PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi KC Reach Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs With 22-Point Win Over Bengal Warriorz.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Live

Get ready for a 𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙮𝙪𝙙𝙙𝙝 as two kabaddi stalwarts clash in Match 1️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ 🤩 Get all the LIVE updates on 👉 https://t.co/cfORnVakqn or the Pro Kabaddi Official App 📱#ProKabaddi #PKL11 #LetsKabaddi #ProKabaddiOnStar #HaryanaSteelers #UPYoddhas pic.twitter.com/nsqcHHWSP8 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 17, 2024

